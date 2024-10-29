Explore Turkiye’s : Eco-Friendly Destinations

TEXT: Hagia Sophia History & Experience Museum

The Hagia Sophia, one of the historical architectural wonders that still remains standing today, has an important place in the art world with its architecture, grandness, size and functionality.

The Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum, which opened its doors to the public in the building of Defter-i Hakani Nezareti (The General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre) exhibits the 1700 years’ history about Hagia Sophia.

An expansive audio-visual experience is presented on the top two floors, depicting The Roman Empire Period on the third floor and the Ottoman Period on the second floor of the museum. The Artifacts, many of which are displayed for the first time, in first floor exhibition is arranged in four sections: the Cathedral, the Mosque, the Museum and the Mosque again. From the frameless windows on the ground floor of the building, the cistern of the Eastern Roman period can be seen.

The Hagia Sophia History and Experience Museum offers a unique experience for those who want to experience the rich history of Hagia Sophia from a holistic perspective.

stanbul Archaeological Museums

Where Archeology Comes Alive

The Arkeoloji Müzesi (?stanbul Archaeological Museums) has twenty galleries filled with artefacts from all over Türkiye and the East, celebrating 5000 years of history with exhibits from Eastern Roman, the Ottoman Empire and the many civilisations of Anatolia and ancient Egypt. The main building houses the finds of 19th-century archaeologist Osman Hamdi Bey, in particular the famous 4th-century Alexander Sarcophagus discovered in the royal necropolis of Sidon in Lebanon. The Museum of the Ancient Near East houses artefacts from Egypt and Mesopotamia, including a magnificent bull frieze from the Ishtar Gate in Babylon.

The Museums are separated by buildings and floors comprising the Archaeological Museum (Arkeoloji Müzesi), the Ancient Orient Museum (Eski ?ark Eserleri Müzesi), and Tiled Kiosk Museum (Çinili Kö?k Müzesi).

Hippodrome

Chariots of Fire

Imagine watching the greatest spectacle on earth, you might not realise but the Hippodrome, now a peaceful park, was once an Eastern Roman chariot race course - a stadium of splendour that could hold 100,000 people.

Thriving amidst a patchwork of well-trimmed lawns, the Hippodrome is one of Türkiye’s most revered landmarks. During the Eastern Roman heyday, this site was a famous recreational and entertainment venue and hosted several events, including festivals, political parades, horse races and chariot races.

The ceremonial square has survived the ages and is deeply rooted in legendary and long-standing Eastern Roman and Ottoman history. Here, the bronze serpentine column unravels many mysteries with every bend of its winding course. The centrepiece of the Hippodrome, however, is perhaps the towering obelisk of Theodosius. Standing on an ornately carved plinth and adorned with historic inscriptions, the Hippodrome has aged gracefully over thousands of years. In the southern niches of the Hippodrome is the ancient brick obelisk, whose gilded façade leaves only a shadow of what it was today. The legendary Hippodrome, which also houses the ornate German Fountain, is the crowning glory of ?stanbul.

Today, the track of the old racecourse is covered by Sultanahmet Meydan? (Sultanahmet Square), a spacious square now lined with ancient obelisks.

In honour of a Pharaoh

The Obelisk of Theodosius was originally erected in honour of the sixth Egyptian pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty. It was rebuilt by Theodosius I in the fourth century CE during Roman rule. The obelisk is made of smooth red granite and is decorated with ancient Egyptian characters all over its surface. Between the base and the rest of the structure are four bronze cubes, placed in each of the four corners, which help to transport this impressive monument. Carvings from the time of the reconstruction are carved into the marble surface of the plinth itself.

Tribute to the Heroes

The unique Serpent Column was erected to commemorate those who fought and defeated the Persian Empire at the Battle of Plataea in 479 BC. It is one of the oldest monuments in ?stanbul. Of the three serpent heads, all were lost around 1700, while the only one found is safely preserved in the nearby ?stanbul Archaeology Museum. The eight-metre-high column originally stood in front of the Temple of Apollo at Delphi.

The Column of Fire

Built in the 3rd century, Constantine’s Column is one of the most important monuments in ?stanbul, standing 35 metres tall. It is a good landmark for tourists travelling by tram to the Grand Bazaar. It was commissioned by the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great to commemorate the declaration of Byzantium as the new capital of the Roman Empire. This historic structure was originally 50 metres high; however, a strong storm, earthquake and fire destroyed it, leaving it only 35 metres high and with black burn marks, earning it the name “Burnt Column”.

Symbol of Friendship

The German Fountain, opposite the mausoleum of Sultan Ahmed I, is the true symbol of friendship between Türkiye and Germany. This octagonal domed fountain at the entrance to the Hippodrome was a gift from the German Emperor Wilhelm II to Sultan Abdulhamid II and the city of ?stanbul and was officially opened in 1901. The architecture is unique in its surroundings and was built in the neo-eastern-roman style and decorated with gold mosaics inside. The arches between the columns are a symbol of the friendship between the two countries, and the idyllic location of the fountain adds to its charm.

