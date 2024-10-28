Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel wants more peace deals with Arab countries after war, Netanyahu says

Reuters Published October 28, 2024 Updated October 28, 2024 11:41pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he hopes to reach peace deals with more Arab countries once the “war against Hamas and Hezbollah” is complete.

“The day after Hamas no longer controls Gaza and Hezbollah no longer sits on our northern border, we are working these days on plans to stabilize those two fronts. But the day after includes something else of utmost importance,” Netanyahu said in a speech to parliament.

“I aspire to continue the process I led a few years ago of the signing of the historic Abraham Accords, and achieve peace with more Arab countries,” he said.

Israel presses Gaza and Lebanon assaults as Egypt touts truce plan

Israel, under the U.S.-brokered 2020 accords, normalised relations with four Arab countries - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Since then, Israel, with US support, has sought to also include other nations, particularly Saudi Arabia. Riyadh says it will not recognise Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.

“These countries, and other countries, see clearly the blows we are landing on those who attack us, the Iranian axis of evil,” he said. “They aspire, like us, for a stable, secure and prosperous Middle East.”

Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war ceasefire in Gaza Gaza truce Israeli missile strike on Iran Israel Gaza Israel Iran conflict Israeli Lebanon

Comments

200 characters

Israel wants more peace deals with Arab countries after war, Netanyahu says

Oil slides 5% after limited Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran

Moscow wants to strengthen bilateral relations, Russian Speaker tells Gillani

Some buying momentum persists at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 90,000

Iran says it will ‘use all available tools’ to respond to Israel’s attack

NA Speaker Sadiq clarifies comments, says he has ‘huge respect’ for courts

North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to train in Russia: Pentagon

PM Shehbaz to attend Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia on October 29-30: FO

PM Shehbaz vows polio eradication from Pakistan as toll reaches 41 in 2024

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Read more stories