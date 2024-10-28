Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
X suspends new account posting on behalf of Iran leader Khamenei

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2024 06:09pm

WASHINGTON: The social media network X on Monday suspended an account that published Hebrew-language messages on behalf of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, just days after it was opened.

The account had a short notice reading “X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules,” though the Elon Musk-owned platform did not specify which rule had been violated.

Khamenei’s office runs several social network accounts in his name, broadcasting messages in different languages.

Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says

The Hebrew-language account had launched on the weekend with a message that is a common greeting in the Islamic world: “In the name of Allah, the Benevolent, the Most Merciful.”

It was opened after Israel carried out air strikes against military sites in Iran on Saturday in response to Tehran’s missile attack on October 1.

At least four Iranian soldiers were killed in the attack which Iran said caused “limited damage” to a few radar systems.

