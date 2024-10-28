Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Timothee Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2024 02:37pm

NEW YORK: Will the real Timothee Chalamet please stand up?

Even the Hollywood star’s most convincing doppelgangers, gathered in New York for a look-alike contest, did a double-take when the man himself swung by their festivities Sunday.

Around 20 young men, complete with chiseled jawlines and distinctive waves of walnut-colored hair, had gathered along with a massive crowd of spectators in New York’s Washington Square Park, Variety reported.

The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ star, hidden behind a mask and sporting a baseball hat, then crept up on the contest, posing for photographs with the competitors.

Images on social media captured the moment that Chalamet made his presence known, delighting the surrounding cell phone-holding fans.

“How do we know that that’s really him? It could just be a very good look-alike,” one user wrote in a comment.

YouTube creator AnthonyPo, who claimed to be behind the event and bears more than a passing resemblance to the star of ‘Dune’ and ‘Wonka’ himself, wrote on X “thanks my number 1 fan (Timothee) for showing up.”

At least one imitator was led away by police who apparently responded to the event because of the large crowd, which was forced to relocate.

The winner was presented with an oversize gold trophy and a check for $50, social media showed.

