Iran Guards chief warns Israel of ‘bitter consequences’ after attack

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2024 11:41am

TEHRAN: The top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has warned Israel it would face “bitter consequences” after its attack on Iranian military sites, local media said on Monday.

Netanyahu claims Israel hit Iran hard

Guards chief Hossein Salami, quoted by Tasnim news agency, said Israel had “failed to achieve its ominous goals” with its air raids on Saturday, calling it a sign of “miscalculation and helplessness” and warning that “its bitter consequences will be unimaginable” for Israel as it battles fighters in Gaza and Lebanon.

