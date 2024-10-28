Miners help Australian shares close slightly higher

Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Reuters Published October 28, 2024

Australian shares closed marginally higher on Monday as gains in miners outweighed losses in financials and energy stocks, while investors awaited third-quarter inflation data due later in the week for further monetary policy cues.

The S&P/ASX 200 index inched 0.1% higher to 8,221.5 after trading in a narrow range throughout the session. The benchmark ended 0.1% higher on Friday.

Index heavyweight miners rose 0.8% as iron ore prices jumped. BHP Group and Rio Tinto climbed 1.3% and 1.7%, respectively.

“The dogged determination from the Chinese authorities to stabilise property markets is beginning to bear fruit,” Westpac analysts said in a note.

China is Australia’s top trading partner and the world’s top consumer of iron ore.

Market participants are waiting to see if inflation fell to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 2%-3% target range in the third quarter. The data is due on Wednesday.

Australian shares rise on commodity boost; QBE Insurance falls on regulatory woes

“Inflation number is crucial and sub-3% would be required at least to convince (the) RBA to turn dovish at all,” said Junvum Kim, Asia Pacific senior sales trader at Saxo Markets.

The central bank has maintained its interest rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% since last year and said the current cash rate “is restrictive enough to bring inflation down” to its target range.

Rate-sensitive financials fell 0.4% to snap a three-session gaining streak. Three of the “Big Four” banks declined between 0.7% and 0.8%. Westpac Banking rose 0.1%.

“It looks like we are seeing some profit-taking and last week’s gains were driven with thick trading volume,” Junvum said.

Energy stocks fell 0.5% after two straight sessions of gains, hurt by a sharp drop in oil prices after Iran downplayed Israeli strikes.

Woodside Energy fell as much as 1.4%, while smaller peer Santos shed 0.6%.

Among other sectors, gold stocks declined 2.5% on lower bullion prices.

Markets in New Zealand were closed for a public holiday.

