AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-28

Senators’ team visits Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat

APP Published 28 Oct, 2024 06:21am

ISLAMABAD: The delegation of Pakistani Senators under the leadership of Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs is currently visiting Uzbekistan on the invitation of the Election Commission of Uzbekistan as International Elections Observers.

During their visit, the delegation engaged in key diplomatic discussions and exchanges aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The delegation visited the Senate Secretariat of Uzbekistan at Tashkent.

Senator Sarmad Ali and Senator Amir Chishti, led by Senator Irfan Siddiqui, held significant meetings with Rheir Uzbek counterparts, including Senator Ravshanbek Alimov, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Uzbek Senate, and Senator Anvar Tuychiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Uzbek Senate and others.

The Uzbek senate expressed admiration for Pakistan’s democratic system and highlighted the robust strategic ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Both sides showed a keen interest in further enhancing the Pak-Uzbek relations, with discussions revolving around the potential for future cooperation, including parliamentary friendship group exchanges.

The Uzbek Senate provided valuable insights into the election process and the functioning of the Uzbekistan parliament, fostering a better understanding between the two countries.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui reaffirmed Pakistan’s high regard for Uzbekistan and pledged continued support for key infrastructure projects such as the trans-Afghan railway initiatives and Gwadar port programmes.

Additionally, an invitation was extended to the Uzbek counterparts to visit Pakistan, with the aim of fostering stronger ties and promoting mutual cooperation.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui Senators Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat Pakistani Senators

Comments

200 characters

Senators’ team visits Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat

CASA-1000: World Bank mission due today to remove bottlenecks

Corporate sector: Only 5,000 big cos are practically compliant taxpayers

Now 20 UK MPs seek UK govt’s intervention in securing IK’s release

SNGPL move to reinitiate arbitration perturbs NPPMCL

Capacity payment issue: 10 IPPs seek PM’s intervention

Bilawal-led PPP team meets Shehbaz

All eyes on full court; agenda remains unclear

Israeli strikes kill at least 45 in Gaza, medics say, as ceasefire talks ‘resume’

Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says

Miftah says ‘complete overhaul of system is essential’

Read more stories