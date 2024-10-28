DG I&I (Customs) DG Enforcement (Customs): FBR removes duplication of functions/roles

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has removed duplication of functions/roles between the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs) and newly created Directorate General of Enforcement (Customs).

The FBR on Sunday categorically refutes the recent misleading claims by certain sections of media which misrepresented the role and performance of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Customs).

Contrary to the baseless claims, the Directorate’s mandate and functions remain intact, while specific changes stem from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) transformation plan approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The reorganization aims to eliminate duplicative enforcement roles within Customs, streamlining anti-smuggling and enforcement operations under a unified structure without compromising the Directorate’s core functions.

Only certain regional offices, deemed redundant under the new structure, will be closed, with staff reallocated to the Enforcement setups to strengthen and beef up anti-smuggling efforts. The Directorate’s contributions have been exceptional, particularly in seizing smuggled goods and recovering evaded revenue.

The Directorate has performed phenomenally with meagre resources of 293 operational personnel for the complete setup all across Pakistan. The Directorate General has implemented a collaborative anti-smuggling strategy, coordinating with intelligence and law enforcement agencies to maximize its enforcement capacity.

The Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (DG I&I) Customs continues to uphold its critical role in overall Customs setup, and this role has now been further strengthened with additional technical resources and the capability to execute sting operations when potential violations of the Customs Act or related laws are identified. Positioned at a central role within Pakistan Customs, DG I&I now enjoys comprehensive access to critical data to initiate information based operations as necessary.

In light of the enormous scope of anti-smuggling jurisdiction and the shortage of personnel, a collaborative anti-smuggling strategy has been implemented through this Transformation and FBR reaffirms Directorate’s unwavering commitment to combating smuggling and protecting the country’s economic frontiers, FBR added.

