Bilawal lauds players for supporting cancer awareness cause

Press Release Published October 28, 2024 Updated October 28, 2024 08:09am

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed journalists in Lahore after attending an event in connection with cancer awareness at the Polo Club, Lahore.

Chairman Bilawal emphasised that this event plays a crucial role in raising breast cancer awareness across the country. He remarked that it was inspiring to see players from around the globe come together in support of such a noble cause, bringing attention and solidarity to an important health issue.

Earlier, he shared that he had met with the prime minister, conveying that his visit to Lahore was specifically to support this polo event aimed at cancer awareness.

Addressing a question about the constitutional amendment, he stated that his focus would solely remain on the event’s mission to spread awareness. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider, Syed Naveed Qamar and Murtaza Wahab accompanied Chairman Bilawal whereas Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazir Tarar and Attorney General, Mansoor Awan were with the prime minister during the meeting.

