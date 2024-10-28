SDG Impact Framework: Fatima Fertilizer becomes country’s first company to partner with UNDP

LAHORE: Fatima Fertilizer has become the first company in Pakistan to officially partner with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) by adopting SDG Impact Framework.

This milestone marks a significant step in the company’s journey toward sustainability, focusing on mapping its contributions to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Fatima Fertilizer recently launched a campaign highlighting its unwavering commitment to SDGs to commemorate this achievements, said an announcement by the company here on Sunday.

The campaign outlines how Fatima Fertilizer has embedded the impact framework assessment into its operations, mapping eight critical areas that align with the UN’s SDGs. These areas highlight the company’s efforts across multiple sustainability and community development fronts.

The comprehensive video showcased Fatima Fertilizer’s dedication to eight key areas that fulfill the UN SDGs. Fatima Fertilizer is leveraging renewable solar energy and reducing fossil fuel consumption through manufacturing excellence (SDG 7). Additionally, the company is harnessing digital power for rural women and communities (SDG 9), enabling farmers and communities for responsible and green use of fertilizer (SDG 12), and contributing to national food security by increasing crop yield by at least 10% (SDG 8).

Some of the initiatives include sustainable land management and soil health practices to promote biodiversity (SDG 15), as well as establishing Pakistan’s first internationally accredited soil and water testing lab. The company is also empowering rural women and reducing post-harvest losses (SDG 5) while providing real-time weather advisory through the Sarsabz Digital App (SDG 9).

Commenting on this achievement, Asad Murad, COO Fatima Fertilizer, said, “This transition is a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability and social responsibility. It reaffirms Fatima Fertilizer’s role as a leader in achieving the SDGs within Pakistan’s corporate sector. Our partnership with UNDP is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development.”

Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer, added, “This partnership with UNDP is a testament to our commitment to sustainable agriculture and community development. By aligning our business practices with the SDGs, we are not just enhancing our corporate responsibility, but also setting a new standard for the industry in Pakistan. Our initiatives, from empowering rural women to promoting sustainable farming practices, are designed to create a lasting positive impact on our stakeholders and the environment.”

As the first company in Pakistan to partner with UNDP on the SDG Impact Framework, Fatima Fertilizer is setting a precedent for the corporate sector in Pakistan. The company’s continued collaboration with UNDP aims to inspire other businesses to follow suit, driving sustainable development and environmental responsibility as core aspects of their operations.

