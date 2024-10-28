PCB awards central contracts to 25 cricketers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has awarded 12-month central contracts to 25 men’s cricketers including five emerging cricketers for the 2024-25 international season, effective from July 1, 2024.

The contracts have been offered under the structure that was agreed last year between the players and the PCB for a three-year period.

As part of the PCB’s strategy to incentivise, encourage and reward talented and emerging cricketers, five players have been offered central contracts for the first time. They are Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Usman Khan. These players have been placed in Category-D.

Wicket keeper Muhammad Rizwan, opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and all-rounder Muhammad Iftikhar were not given contracts.

In the centrally contracted players, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are in Category-A, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood placed in Category-B while Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shadab Khan are in Category-C. There are 11 players in

Category-D including Aamir Jamal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Hurraira, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Usman Khan.

