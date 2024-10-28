AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-10-28

‘Trump’s immigrant xenophobia and US Constitution’

Published 28 Oct, 2024 06:21am

This is apropos my three letters to the Editor carried by the newspaper in recent days Trump’s inflammatory language undermines the norms of respect and civil discourse that have long been foundational to U.S. politics. His labeling of immigrants as “animals” and “stone-cold killers” deviates from the accepted standards of political debate, where even contentious issues have typically been discussed within a framework of civility. This kind of rhetoric can have real consequences: studies by the FBI and Southern Poverty Law Center show that hate crimes surged following the 2016 election, fueled in part by inflammatory political language. Such outcomes illustrate how rhetoric that deviates from constitutional norms and societal expectations can foster a dangerous atmosphere of division, hatred, and violence.

Economically, mass deportations would severely disrupt industries that rely heavily on immigrant labor, such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services. Immigrants contribute billions of dollars in taxes and are integral to the workforce, and their removal would lead to labor shortages and increased costs for businesses and consumers. Moreover, the financial burden of implementing such policies, including the establishment of detention camps, would fall on taxpayers. Politically, Trump’s alienation of immigrant voters could mobilize them to vote against him in large numbers, particularly in swing states like Michigan, where immigrant communities play a key role. His divisive agenda not only threatens the economy and public order but also risks deepening polarization in an already fractured society.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Donald Trump US Constitution

Comments

200 characters

‘Trump’s immigrant xenophobia and US Constitution’

CASA-1000: World Bank mission due today to remove bottlenecks

Corporate sector: Only 5,000 big cos are practically compliant taxpayers

Now 20 UK MPs seek UK govt’s intervention in securing IK’s release

SNGPL move to reinitiate arbitration perturbs NPPMCL

Capacity payment issue: 10 IPPs seek PM’s intervention

Bilawal-led PPP team meets Shehbaz

All eyes on full court; agenda remains unclear

Israeli strikes kill at least 45 in Gaza, medics say, as ceasefire talks ‘resume’

Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says

Miftah says ‘complete overhaul of system is essential’

Read more stories