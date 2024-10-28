AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-28

FTSE indexes post weekly losses on mixed earnings

Reuters Published 28 Oct, 2024 06:21am

LONDON: London’s blue-chip stock index slipped on Friday as investors assessed a mixed bag of corporate earnings ahead of a highly awaited first budget from the country’s new government next week.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.3%, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 edged up 0.1%. Both the indexes recorded weekly declines.

The FTSE 350 medical equipment & services index was the worst-hit sector on the day, down 2.5%, weighed down by Smith & Nephew.

Shares in Close Brothers Group slumped 25% and Lloyds dropped 7.3% after a London court ruled that motor finance brokers must fully inform customers about commissions when taking out car loans.

On the flip side, British bank NatWest climbed 0.6% after it raised its income forecast for 2024.

With the budget scheduled for Oct. 30, UK’s finance minister Rachel Reeves faces a tough task of raising the tax revenues needed to invest more in public services and new infrastructure.

Further, a fresh report showed Reeves was also seeking to change fiscal rules.

A survey showed British consumer confidence fell to the lowest level since March amid concerns about possible tax hikes. Among other movers, Airtel Africa dropped 5.7% to its lowest level since early September after the telecommunications services provider reported a double-digit fall in half-yearly operating profit.

FTSE FTSE index

Comments

200 characters

FTSE indexes post weekly losses on mixed earnings

CASA-1000: World Bank mission due today to remove bottlenecks

Corporate sector: Only 5,000 big cos are practically compliant taxpayers

Now 20 UK MPs seek UK govt’s intervention in securing IK’s release

SNGPL move to reinitiate arbitration perturbs NPPMCL

Capacity payment issue: 10 IPPs seek PM’s intervention

Bilawal-led PPP team meets Shehbaz

All eyes on full court; agenda remains unclear

Israeli strikes kill at least 45 in Gaza, medics say, as ceasefire talks ‘resume’

Iranian officials to determine how to respond to Israel, Supreme Leader says

Miftah says ‘complete overhaul of system is essential’

Read more stories