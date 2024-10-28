Kashmiris should be given right to self-determination: DC

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon lead a rally from Shehbaz Building to the Post Office to record the protest as Black Day against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris.

On this occasion deputy commissioner Hyderabad said Kashmiri Muslims are suffering oppression by India for seventy years. People of Pakistan are with Kashmiris against the violation of human rights so that the entire world can be shown the insidious face of India.

He said that people of Pakistan will stand with Kashmiris on every forum till the independence of Kashmir and that is what Pakistan is demanding.

According to the United Nations resolution, Kashmiris should be given the right to self-determination. Other speakers at the rally said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and we have been fighting a long battle for the rights of the Kashmiri people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024