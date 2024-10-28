Alhamra marks ‘Kashmir Black Day’ with impactful events

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council Alhamra marked Kashmir Black Day with impactful events. The exhibitions showcased powerful artwork from various artists, reflecting the resilience and spirit of the Kashmiri people.

A solidarity walk was held, where participants expressed unwavering support for Kashmiris, raising passionate slogans for their right to freedom and self-determination. The atmosphere was charged with chants, declaring that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go in vain.

Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Tahir Raza Hamdani addressed the audience, affirming that the struggle of the Kashmiri people will bear fruit.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid shared their sentiments, emphasizing Alhamra’s commitment to highlighting Kashmiri culture and values. They reiterated their dedication to raising Kashmiris’ voices on global platforms.

The event saw a significant turnout, with many attendees carrying Kashmir flags. Participants voiced a deep emotional connection, stating that the hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with Kashmiris. They pledged to stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they see the dawn of freedom. “The day is not far when Kashmir will witness the rising sun of independence,” said audience attendee.

