‘Venom’ still kills, topping North American box office

LOS ANGELES: The new Columbia/Marvel superhero film “Venom: The Last Dance” failed to match the openings of its two previous episodes but still topped the North American box office with ticket sales estimated at $51 million, industry watchers said.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” the follow-up to the original “Venom,” enjoyed a $96 million opening weekend in 2021, but “Last Dance” faced stiff competition for viewers from a classic baseball World Series featuring the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tom Hardy again plays a disgruntled journalist who morphs into a terrifying alien with huge jagged teeth – and what has been described as a Gene Simmons tongue – in a cast that includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple and Rhys Ifans.

With Halloween only days away, meanwhile, Paramount’s horror film “Smile 2” slipped just one spot from last weekend’s opening, taking in $40.7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Naomi Scott plays a troubled pop star afflicted by a grim curse.

Third place went to the new religious thriller “Conclave” from FilmNation, with $6.5 million. Ralph Fiennes, playing a cardinal called on to “manage” the election of a new pope, finds himself caught in shadowy, back-stabbing intrigue while wrestling with questions of his own faith – and ambition.

Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow play fellow cardinals, each with his own agenda, and Isabella Rossellini is a tough-minded nun. The movie has gotten considerable buzz as a possible Best Picture dark-horse contender at the Oscars.

Edward Berger (“All Quiet on the Western Front”) directed “Conclave,” which is based on a Robert Harris thriller of the same name.

In fourth, down two spots, was Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s “The Wild Robot,” about a robot having to get along witih fuzzy woodland creatures after being stranded on a remote island. It took in $6.5 million.

And hanging steady in fifth was “We Live in Time,” a romantic drama from StudioCanal, at $4.8 million. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh star.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Terrifier 3” ($4.8 million) “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” ($3.2 million) “Anora” ($867,000) “Piece by Piece” ($720,000) “Transformers One” ($720,000)