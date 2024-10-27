‘Olympus has fallen’: India fears end of an era after New Zealand loss

PUNE: Indian media feared on Sunday that the cricketing powerhouse’s first home Test series defeat in 12 years might herald the end of a golden era of players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India went down to New Zealand by 113 runs inside three days in the second Test in Pune on Saturday as the Black Caps took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was New Zealand’s first Test series win on Indian soil since they began touring there in 1955.

Tom Latham’s men ended India’s record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins, the home team’s previous series loss coming against England in December 2012.

“End of a golden era for Rohit Sharma’s India as Tom Latham does an Edmund Hillary,” a headline in the Indian Express newspaper said, likening the visitors’ achievement to their countryman’s ascent of Mount Everest in 1953.

“Beyond the group that miserably lost the Test series against New Zealand, does India have worthy replacements?” an opinion piece in the same paper said.

“Not really, this is all we have and that is a real cause of concern for Indian cricket.

“… Rohit and Virat were woefully out of touch, their best years behind them.”

Others expressed similar fears. “Olympus Has Fallen,” The Times of India declared on its front page.

Skipper Rohit and Kohli were among India’s batting failures against a New Zealand spin attack led by Mitchell Santner.

India’s batting collapses in the series included 46 all out in the first innings of the opening Test and then 156 in the second.

Rohit fell for a duck and eight in the second Test while Kohli made one and 17, falling both times to Santner’s left-arm spin.

Rohit played down the losses against New Zealand.

“We are allowed one such performance in 12 years,” he said. “I don’t want to do too much of a post-mortem”.

However, the series defeat “has cast a spotlight on the futures of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and their careers”, the Hindustan Times said.

“Watching him (Kohli) bat has become more frustrating than anything else. It’s hard to believe this is the same player who, not long ago, seemed nearly indestructible.”

“King Kohli” has hit just one half-century and has three single-digit scores in five Tests this year.

New Zealand in contrast played spin with aplomb, with Devon Conway scoring 76 and Rachin Ravindra 65 in the first innings in Pune.

India’s disappointing show has left them grappling for quick answers ahead of a five-Test tour of Australia starting next month.