AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Max Verstappen, Norris set for another duel

AFP Published 27 Oct, 2024 12:19pm

MEXICO CITY: Championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lando Norris set up the prospect of another spectacular duel in Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix when they qualified second and third on Saturday.

Both drivers declared themselves satisfied with their starting positions – and both know they will be on their own as their Red Bull and McLaren teams’ second drivers Sergio Perez and Oscar Piastri failed to qualify in the top half of the grid.

“I wasn’t sure it would be possible to be on the front row,” said three-time champion and series leader Verstappen, whose first fastest lap in Q3 was deleted because he exceeded track limits.

“So, to do it makes me very happy! I felt a lot of pressure as I barely did any laps on Friday and we were doing a lot of catch-up. I needed to have a good qualifying.

“This is probably one of the hardest tracks to get right – low downforce, easy to lock-up and to slide … it’s one of the trickiest ones on the calendar.”

Norris, who is 57 points behind Verstappen with five races remaining, was penalised five seconds for running off-track when passing him during last Sunday’s United States Grand Prix and has made it clear he is working on finding a way to beat him to take the title.

Max Verstappen quickest in first Suzuka practice, more woes for Williams

“Honestly, I’m pretty happy with third,” he said. “I feel like I got to the limit of the car quite quickly, but I struggled to get more from it in the final two laps.

“Carlos (Sains) and Max did good laps, especially Carlos who has been quick all weekend.

“No one has done long runs on the tyres we will be on tomorrow so there are question marks for us all.

“Ferrari have been good in qualifying and long run pace over the last few races so it’s going to be tough.

“But I am in a good position so I am looking forward to it.”

Norris added that he had been studying changes he may make to avoid becoming too easily entangled if passing Verstappen on track.

“I might be more aggressive or I might be less aggressive,” he said.

“It depends … Let’s see what happens.”

Max Verstappen

Comments

200 characters

Max Verstappen, Norris set for another duel

President, PM reaffirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

Lebanon state news agency reports Israeli raid on southern Beirut

Japan votes with new PM on shaky ground

Optimism over rating upgrade prospects voiced

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

Oil prices likely to fall after Israel shows restraint in strikes on Iran

NDMA dispatches relief consignments for Gaza, Lebanon

Russia says it downs at least 30 Ukrainian drones overnight

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

Read more stories