Oct 27, 2024
Print Print 2024-10-27

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Sohail Sarfraz Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

SLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has received 4.821 million income tax returns for Tax Year 2024 up to October 26 against 2.407 million returns filed during the same period of 2023.

According to the FBR’s latest data of return filing, out of 4.821 million income tax returns filed for TY 2024, 1.820 million returns filed nil-income. There was zero tax deposited with these nil-returns.

Last year, 859,929 persons filed nil-income against total 2.407 million returns filed (up to October 26) for tax year 2023.

SRO 350(I)/2024: FTO raises tax return concerns

Total number of income tax returns filed during the whole period of tax year 2023 now stood at 6.581 million.

The FBR has received tax payment of Rs 123 billion along with 4.821 million income tax returns for tax year 2024. In tax year 2023, the taxpayers paid an amount of Rs 56.55 billion with returns.

The persons registered with the FBR from July 1, 2023 to date stood at 1,161,665 with nil-filers (706,940).

The FBR has registered a total number of 528,638 new taxpayers from July 1, 2024 to date with 363,792 nil-filers, the FBR data added.

