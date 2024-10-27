AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-27

China-led AIIB head criticizes advanced nations for trade barriers

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

WASHINGTON: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun on Saturday criticized advanced economies for creating trade barriers including for renewable energy goods, saying there was “no longer free trade” in the global economy. The United States last month locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on electric vehicles, to strengthen protections for strategic domestic industries from China’s state-driven excess production capacity.

The European Union and Canada also have announced new import tariffs on Chinese EVs, the latter matching the 100% US duties.

Jin, who heads the China-led development bank, said trade spats between advanced and emerging economies have increased partly because manufacturers in the latter have boosted their competitiveness.

Emerging economies that build up capacity for trade and become competitive could be accused for over-capacity “no matter how much benefit you can bring to your trade partners,” he said.

“It’s no longer free trade, because you cannot rely on the WTO rules,” Jin told the Group of Thirty (G30) International Banking Seminar.

“What worries us even more is the barriers to trade in low carbon and renewable energy products, which are rising even more faster, just when we need more of these green products to save the planet,” he said.

AIIB was set up by President Xi Jinping in 2016 as a Chinese alternative to the World Bank and other Western-led multilateral lenders.

Jin also said the series of stimulus measures China’s government has recently announced were different from those deployed during 2008-2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, in that they were now “more focused.”

China AIIB trade barriers

Comments

200 characters

China-led AIIB head criticizes advanced nations for trade barriers

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Ministry yet to finalise AI policy

Listed cos’ directors: Stakeholders object to revision of SECP voting scheme

Cases and benches: CJP reconstitutes judges’ committee

Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Read more stories