AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-27

Capital city witnesses 42pc spike in incidents of carjacking

Fazal Sher Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a 42 per cent spike in the incidents of carjacking during the last week with 112 incidents of car lifting compared to the week before the last, in which, the metropolis recorded 47 cases of vehicle theft.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, over 68 incidents of different kinds of theft [robbery, dacoity and street crimes] were reported to city police stations, in which, citizens have been deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees during the last week.

In the same period, the 112 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include 12 cars and 92 motorbikes.

During the same period, three persons were murdered in different areas of the city.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Khanna, Noon, Shehzad Town, Ramna, and Hummak police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole nine motorbikes and two cars from the limits of the Khanna police station, 12 motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station, nine bikes and two cars from the limits of Kohsar police station, 11 bikes from Lohi Bher police station and another nine bikes and one car was stolen from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, eight bikes and one car were stolen from the limits of Shehzad Town police while another six motorbikes and a car from the jurisdiction of Hummak police station.

Furthermore, four cases of robbery, three cases of street crimes and 12 cases of carjacking were reported to the Industrial Area police station, 10 carjacking incidents and six cases of robbery were registered with Karachi Company police station and four cases of robbery as well as nine cases of carjacking were reported to Kohsar police station.

Similarly, robbers struck at two places, auto thieves stole 10 bikes and two cars from the limits of Khanna police station and five cases of robbery, two cases of street crimes and four cases of auto theft were reported to Noon police station during the last week.

During the period under review, over nine incidents of carjacking and two cases of robbery were reported to Shehzad Town police station. Four cases of robbery, one case of street crime and four cases of vehicle theft were reported to Ramna police station. In the same period, Hummak police station registered seven cases of auto theft and two cases of robbery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

car lifting Kohsar Police station carjackers

Comments

200 characters

Capital city witnesses 42pc spike in incidents of carjacking

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Ministry yet to finalise AI policy

Listed cos’ directors: Stakeholders object to revision of SECP voting scheme

Cases and benches: CJP reconstitutes judges’ committee

Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Read more stories