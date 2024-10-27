Capital city witnesses 42pc spike in incidents of carjacking

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a 42 per cent spike in the incidents of carjacking during the last week with 112 incidents of car lifting compared to the week before the last, in which, the metropolis recorded 47 cases of vehicle theft.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, over 68 incidents of different kinds of theft [robbery, dacoity and street crimes] were reported to city police stations, in which, citizens have been deprived of valuables worth millions of rupees during the last week.

In the same period, the 112 vehicles stolen by the carjackers from the jurisdiction of different police stations include 12 cars and 92 motorbikes.

During the same period, three persons were murdered in different areas of the city.

During the last week, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of the Industrial Area, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Khanna, Noon, Shehzad Town, Ramna, and Hummak police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole nine motorbikes and two cars from the limits of the Khanna police station, 12 motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Industrial Area police station, nine bikes and two cars from the limits of Kohsar police station, 11 bikes from Lohi Bher police station and another nine bikes and one car was stolen from the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police station.

Similarly, eight bikes and one car were stolen from the limits of Shehzad Town police while another six motorbikes and a car from the jurisdiction of Hummak police station.

Furthermore, four cases of robbery, three cases of street crimes and 12 cases of carjacking were reported to the Industrial Area police station, 10 carjacking incidents and six cases of robbery were registered with Karachi Company police station and four cases of robbery as well as nine cases of carjacking were reported to Kohsar police station.

Similarly, robbers struck at two places, auto thieves stole 10 bikes and two cars from the limits of Khanna police station and five cases of robbery, two cases of street crimes and four cases of auto theft were reported to Noon police station during the last week.

During the period under review, over nine incidents of carjacking and two cases of robbery were reported to Shehzad Town police station. Four cases of robbery, one case of street crime and four cases of vehicle theft were reported to Ramna police station. In the same period, Hummak police station registered seven cases of auto theft and two cases of robbery.

