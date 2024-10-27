AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-27

Karachi’s beleaguered public transport system comes under govt focus

Recorder Report Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a joint meeting of different departments reviewed the progress of projects in the pipeline.

The meeting noted that Karachi’s public transport system was overwhelmed by its growing population and outdated fleet; however, the induction of Peoples Bus Service, electric Buses and Pink Buses have made a difference but even then a big fleet of buses was required to resolve the public transport issue of the megacity to tackle these challenges, transport department has proposed induction of 500 electric buses into the city’s transportation network.

Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon said that his department was working on a proposal aiming to procure 300 diesel-hybrid buses, allocating 60 buses to each of the five divisions of Sindh.

Another project of procurement of 300 EV buses for Intercity Transpiration in the province was discussed in the meeting. Minister transport said that 300 diesel-hybrid/ EV buses are needed for intercity transportation. Under the plan 60 EVM buses would be given to Karachi, 50 each to Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad and 40 to Mirpurkhas.

Minister Transport briefing about the Yellow Line BRT project said that private operator would be offered to finance, procure, supply, operate buses and maintain various systems and provide related services.

The design of this corridor was a 3rd Generation BRT. The main BRT trunk corridor comprises of 21km long dedicated corridor from Dawood Chowrangi to Numaish.

The CM directed to complete the feasibility by the end of November 2024 so that the project could be taken up.

About the West Karachi Recycled Water Project-I (WKRWP) it was told that the projects aims at treating 35 MGD wastewater and supplying 27 MGD, approximately industrial-grade water to industries in SITE Karachi.

The CM directed the local government department to re-launch the project with a revised transaction structure by November 24 so that donor agencies could be approached for funding.

The meeting was told that the TP-4 project envisages the construction of a 22km Interceptor, primary and secondary wastewater treatment plant of approximately 120 MIGD along with Tertiary treatment and RO of 40 MIGD to supply industrial-grade water to the industries in Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi. The CM said that the donor agencies have pledged funding, and his Cabinet has approved the funding for the project.

Minister P&D Nasir Shah told the CM that the project was under the feasibility Stage. The CM directed the P&D department to get its feasibility study completed within the next two months.

The CM said that the Coal Gasification Technology is successfully being used in many developed countries like South Africa, USA, China and others. He added that Pakistan has huge coal reserves that can be utilised by the application of appropriate technologies starting with the production of SNG.

Minister Energy said that the country has an extensive gas distribution network and the proposed Coal to Gasification project would cater for the energy needs. Nasir Shah said that the shortfall of 1200 mmcfd of gas could be met through the proposed project.

The CM directed the Energy Department to prepare a project, and he would talk to the Chinese authorities to include it in the CPEC or in a separate project.

The meeting was told that China has developed advanced agricultural pest surveillance technology. The technology utilises a combination of remote sensing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to monitor and manage crop diseases and pests effectively. He directed the Agriculture and P&D departments to prepare the project for approval by the cabinet.

Murad Ali Shah said that he has already directed the agriculture department to prepare a project to acquire technology for agriculture in the Arid areas of the province for poverty reduction.

He said that China has developed several innovative technologies that could be highly beneficial for agriculture in water-deficient areas like Tharparkar, Kachho, and other arid zones in Sindh. “Implementing these technologies in Sindh could greatly enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in water-scarce regions,” he said and added that the Chinese authorities would be approached for collaboration.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sharjeel Memon EVM Peoples Bus Service electric buses Pink Buses

Comments

200 characters

Karachi’s beleaguered public transport system comes under govt focus

Aurangzeb meets China’s Vice Minister of Finance ‘Aim to launch inaugural Panda bond in Chinese market’

FBR receives 4.821m tax returns up to Oct 26th

Leakage in Uch gas line: OGDCL, UPL lock horns over force majeure notice

KE consumers: Rs3.03/unit hike in power tariff finalised for July

MoFA condemns Israeli attack

President administers oath to Justice Afridi as 30th CJP

Ministry yet to finalise AI policy

Listed cos’ directors: Stakeholders object to revision of SECP voting scheme

Cases and benches: CJP reconstitutes judges’ committee

Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Read more stories