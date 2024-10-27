Karachi’s beleaguered public transport system comes under govt focus

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a joint meeting of different departments reviewed the progress of projects in the pipeline.

The meeting noted that Karachi’s public transport system was overwhelmed by its growing population and outdated fleet; however, the induction of Peoples Bus Service, electric Buses and Pink Buses have made a difference but even then a big fleet of buses was required to resolve the public transport issue of the megacity to tackle these challenges, transport department has proposed induction of 500 electric buses into the city’s transportation network.

Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon said that his department was working on a proposal aiming to procure 300 diesel-hybrid buses, allocating 60 buses to each of the five divisions of Sindh.

Another project of procurement of 300 EV buses for Intercity Transpiration in the province was discussed in the meeting. Minister transport said that 300 diesel-hybrid/ EV buses are needed for intercity transportation. Under the plan 60 EVM buses would be given to Karachi, 50 each to Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad and 40 to Mirpurkhas.

Minister Transport briefing about the Yellow Line BRT project said that private operator would be offered to finance, procure, supply, operate buses and maintain various systems and provide related services.

The design of this corridor was a 3rd Generation BRT. The main BRT trunk corridor comprises of 21km long dedicated corridor from Dawood Chowrangi to Numaish.

The CM directed to complete the feasibility by the end of November 2024 so that the project could be taken up.

About the West Karachi Recycled Water Project-I (WKRWP) it was told that the projects aims at treating 35 MGD wastewater and supplying 27 MGD, approximately industrial-grade water to industries in SITE Karachi.

The CM directed the local government department to re-launch the project with a revised transaction structure by November 24 so that donor agencies could be approached for funding.

The meeting was told that the TP-4 project envisages the construction of a 22km Interceptor, primary and secondary wastewater treatment plant of approximately 120 MIGD along with Tertiary treatment and RO of 40 MIGD to supply industrial-grade water to the industries in Korangi Industrial Area of Karachi. The CM said that the donor agencies have pledged funding, and his Cabinet has approved the funding for the project.

Minister P&D Nasir Shah told the CM that the project was under the feasibility Stage. The CM directed the P&D department to get its feasibility study completed within the next two months.

The CM said that the Coal Gasification Technology is successfully being used in many developed countries like South Africa, USA, China and others. He added that Pakistan has huge coal reserves that can be utilised by the application of appropriate technologies starting with the production of SNG.

Minister Energy said that the country has an extensive gas distribution network and the proposed Coal to Gasification project would cater for the energy needs. Nasir Shah said that the shortfall of 1200 mmcfd of gas could be met through the proposed project.

The CM directed the Energy Department to prepare a project, and he would talk to the Chinese authorities to include it in the CPEC or in a separate project.

The meeting was told that China has developed advanced agricultural pest surveillance technology. The technology utilises a combination of remote sensing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to monitor and manage crop diseases and pests effectively. He directed the Agriculture and P&D departments to prepare the project for approval by the cabinet.

Murad Ali Shah said that he has already directed the agriculture department to prepare a project to acquire technology for agriculture in the Arid areas of the province for poverty reduction.

He said that China has developed several innovative technologies that could be highly beneficial for agriculture in water-deficient areas like Tharparkar, Kachho, and other arid zones in Sindh. “Implementing these technologies in Sindh could greatly enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability in water-scarce regions,” he said and added that the Chinese authorities would be approached for collaboration.

