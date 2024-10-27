AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Pakistan

KP LGs’ representatives withdraw protest call on CM’s assurance

Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

PESHAWAR: The representatives of the local government have announced withdrawal of their call for protest on October 30, 2024 after holding a meeting with the KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here on Saturday.

A meeting to address the issues facing the elected representatives of local governments was held here under the chair of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. Besides, the Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub, officials from the Local Government and other concerned departments were present on the occasion. It was also attended by a delegation of the elected representatives of Local Governments. The delegates were included Himayatullah Mayar, Inamullah Khan, Sardar Shuja Nabi, Farhad Khan, Azizullah Afridi and others.

The meeting discussed threadbare the proposed amendments to the Tehsil Local Government Rules of Business 2022 suggested by the local bodies’ representatives, and almost all of the proposed amendments were agreed in principle which would be tabled in the provincial cabinet for final approval. It was also decided that a meeting will be held to address other legitimate demands of the local bodies’ representatives.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the approval of these amendments would empower the local governments, making them more effective. He emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening local bodies financially and administratively, aligning it with the vision of PTI founder chairman Imran Khan.

The Chief Minister remarked that empowering local governments would enable them to address public issues at the grassroots level, benefiting both the provincial government and the citizens, and the current provincial government is taking priority steps to resolve issues faced by local representatives; adding that monthly remuneration and allowances for Tehsil chairmen has been increased from Rs.30,000 to Rs.80,000. Rs.466 million was released for village and neighborhood councils in settled districts, and Rs.94 million for those in merged districts recently. Moreover, he added that Rs.548 million had been released for TMAs (Tehsil Municipal Administrations) in settled districts and Rs.33 million for merged districts.

The chair further informed that Rs.350 million was approved hold sports activities under local governments in the merged districts, whereas provision of vehicles for Tehsil chairmen would be completed within few days.

Ali Amin Gandapur remarked that substantial funds have also been released to clear outstanding dues of local bodies.

