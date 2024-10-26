AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Sports

Rohit says no pressure despite New Zealand Test defeat

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2024 07:44pm

PUNE: India skipper Rohit Sharma said Saturday he would not put undue pressure on his team despite going down to New Zealand and losing a first home Test series for 12 years.

New Zealand thrashed India by 113 runs in Pune to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series – the Black Caps’ first-ever series win on Indian soil.

For India, it was their first home series defeat since Alastair Cook’s England edged them 2-1 in December 2012.

“I am not going to react differently,” Rohit told reporters. “Look at the games that we have won in India. There are more good things that have happened than bad.

Santner heroics seal New Zealand’s first Test series win in India

“I don’t want to create that environment where people start doubting themselves, taking unnecessary pressure. Of course you will lose a series here and there,” he added.

“I don’t need to open a medical kit and start doing different things. It’s important to understand that this team has done some wonderful things in the past.”

Tom Latham’s men ended India’s record of 18 consecutive bilateral home series wins after the tourists bowled out India for 245 in their chase of 359.

India suffered batting collapses in this series including 46 all out in the opener and then 156 in the first innings of the second match.

Their spin attack was also outshone by New Zealand’s slow bowlers, led by Mitchell Santner.

“I think we didn’t play well enough in these two games and that is hurting,” said Rohit.

“It is a collective failure from the bowlers and the batters, so if you lose a Test match, it is not just because of one particular thing, it is just the entire unit collectively failing.”

Santner returned a match haul of 13 wickets with his left-arm spin to flatten the opposition who were batting on a turning pitch laid out to assist the home spinners.

New Zealand batters stood out as they played spin with aplomb including Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65) in the first innings.

“A few key things we wanted to do and one of them was to fire a shot at India,” said Latham.

“Try and play a little more of attacking brand, because we know how good India are in these conditions and we wanted to put them under a bit of pressure, and I think we have done that in the last couple of games.”

