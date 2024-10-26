AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Russian attacks on central Ukraine, Kyiv kill 5

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2024 12:52pm

KYIV: Russian missile strikes killed three people including a child in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro while a teenager and another person died in attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region, officials said Saturday.

Overnight strikes on Dnipro wounded 19 others and damaged multiple buildings, said Sergiy Lysak, the governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

A two-storey residential building was destroyed, he said.

Images shared by Lysak showed rescuers working in a pile of rubble, while another showed what appeared to be a hospital room with its windows blown out.

Russian drone hits Kyiv residential building, triggers fires on top floors, officials say

“Three people were killed in Dnipro, including a child. Nineteen were injured, four of them children. Eight are hospitalised,” Lysak said.

Separate night attacks on the capital Kyiv and surrounding region left two people dead, including a teenage girl who was killed in a drone strike, according to regional authorities.

Ukrainian cities including Kyiv have been subjected to deadly drone and missile attacks throughout Russia’s invasion.

Kyiv has been asking for more air defences from its allies ahead of what is likely to be its toughest winter yet, as Moscow ramps up strikes on energy infrastructure.

