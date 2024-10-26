AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
10 FC soldiers martyred in DI Khan

NNI Published 26 Oct, 2024 05:55am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Ten soldiers of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) were martyred when terrorists launched a fierce attack on an FC checkpoint in Darazinda, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in district Dera Ismail Khan.

The assault, executed under the cover of darkness, was a well-coordinated effort by militants who targeted the Zam FC checkpoint using heavy weaponry.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, the FC soldiers stood firm and courageously fought back, ultimately sacrificing their lives to protect the checkpoint and thwart the terrorists’ assault.

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

The Ministry of Interior spokesperson confirmed that 10 FC soldiers were martyred in the confrontation and three others sustained injuries. Despite the overwhelming threat posed by the heavily armed attackers, the soldiers’ bravery prevented the terrorists from advancing further.

“The martyred soldiers thwarted the terrorists’ attack on the checkpoint by laying down their lives,” the spokesperson said, honouring the soldiers’ ultimate sacrifice.

Among the martyrs, six soldiers hailed from South Waziristan, while four were from the Karak district. The names of the martyrs have been released, including Naib Subedar Muhammad Jan, Naik Arif, Lance Naik Saeed-ur-Rehman, Sepoy Akhunzada, and Sepoy Hazratullah. Sepoys Mushtaq, Abdul Samad, Imran, Basir, and Mehtab also embraced martyrdom.

Their brave resistance served as a testament to their commitment to the security of Pakistan and the preservation of peace in the region.

Three FC personnel were also wounded during the exchange of fire with the attackers. The injured soldiers - Naik Hamza, Sepoy Hasan and Sepoy Sabir Ayub - were swiftly transferred to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dera Ismail Khan for medical treatment. Their condition is currently stable, and they are receiving the necessary care.

Paying tribute to the martyred soldiers, the spokesperson emphasized that the FC remained unwavering in its resolve to combat terrorism and secure peace for Pakistan.

“We pay tribute to the martyrs of the FC,” the spokesperson stated, noting that these great sacrifices only serve to strengthen the forces’ determination to eradicate terrorism. The Frontier Constabulary remains committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism and ensuring peace,” the spokesperson added.

Additionally, firing incidents targeted security officials in Bannu and Koha.

In Bannu, SHO Jani Khel’s police vehicle was targeted in a similar violent incident, while Sub-Inspector Inayatullah in Kohat was fatally shot in a separate attack.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi have strongly condemned the attack in D I Khan.

In his statement, President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed condolence over the martyrdom of 10 FC personnel in a terrorist attack.

The president strongly condemned the terror attack and paid tribute to the FC personnel who embraced martyrdom, according to a President House press release.

Lauding the patriotism of the martyred soldiers, President Zardari conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families. He prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in paradise and for strength for their families to bear the loss.

