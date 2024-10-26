Handsome business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,100 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Approximately, 2000 bales of Dherki, 2000 bales of Ghotki, 800 bales of Pano Aqil, 800 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 17,950 per maund, 1,000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 17,350 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 600 bales of Mando Dero, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 1600 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,050 per maund, 3400 bales of Yazman Mandi, 1600 bales of Fort Abbas, 1000 bales of Nur Pur Noranga, 800 bales of Mianwali, 400 bales of Mian Channu, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 400 bales of Khanpur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Chowk Mundi were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Chishtian were sold in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund,600 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 1800 bales of Haroonabad were sold in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,600 per maund and 200 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs 17,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

