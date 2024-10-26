Commonwealth countries: Foreign minister holds talks with counterparts

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar conducted a series of high-level meetings with his counterparts from various Commonwealth countries on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024 in Apia, Samoa.

According to statements issued here by his office, the forum provided an important opportunity for Pakistan to reinforce diplomatic ties, broaden cooperation, and promote regional stability.

At the opening session, King Charles III spoke at the event, the Prime Minister of Samoa, and the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Deputy Prime Minister Dar joined leaders in recognising the importance of collective efforts to address global challenges, Foreign Office stated.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar met with Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, to discuss bilateral relations.

The two leaders exchanged views on advancing areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade and development. Both emphasised the significance of collaboration in fostering economic ties between Pakistan and Tanzania.

In a separate meeting with South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Anna Thandi Moraka, Deputy Prime Minister Dar highlighted the strengthening relations between Pakistan and South Africa. Both sides discussed expanding trade and investment, underscoring the need for regular high-level dialogue to sustain their mutually beneficial partnership.

The deputy prime minister also engaged with Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s foreign minister, where they reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in economic, political, and cultural spheres. In addition, they discussed regional and global issues, agreeing on the need for collaborative strategies to address emerging global challenges.

Expanding Bilateral Engagement with Rwanda

During discussions with Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier JP Nduhungirehe, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Rwanda relations. The two countries committed to deepening ties, particularly in trade and investment. Deputy Prime Minister Dar congratulated Rwanda on establishing its High Commission in Islamabad and encouraged Pakistani investors to explore opportunities in Rwanda.

Revitalizing Relations with Bangladesh

In a landmark meeting with Md. Touhid Hossain, Adviser for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Deputy Prime Minister Dar emphasized the shared cultural and historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Both leaders agreed to strengthen dialogue in trade, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as support efforts to revitalize the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

In a meeting with Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorker Botchwey, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s interest in furthering trade, investment, and educational exchanges with Ghana. The deputy prime minister invited Ghana to establish a mission in Islamabad, reinforcing the spirit of mutual cooperation. He also congratulated Ghana on Pakistan’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2025-2026.

In discussions with Prime Minister Sam Matekane of Lesotho, both leaders acknowledged the strong ties between Pakistan and Lesotho based on mutual respect and cooperation at international platforms. They agreed to further explore opportunities for collaboration in trade, culture, and people-to-people relations.

These engagements underscore Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its ties within the Commonwealth, fostering cooperative efforts, and strengthening diplomatic relations across multiple sectors.

