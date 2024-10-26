Nawaz Sharif leaves for Dubai

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former three-time Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif left Lahore for Dubai on Friday.

According to details, Sharif’s flight departed for London via Dubai from Lahore Airport at 9:00 am He reached the airport from Jati Umrah, Raiwind, under strict security. He will land in Dubai at 11:25 am local time.

According to party sources, Nawaz Sharif will have a one-day stay in Dubai, after which he will continue his journey for London, where he is expected to hold important meetings.

On October 29, Nawaz Sharif will depart London for a four-day visit of the United States. Party sources have also indicated that the former Prime Minister will have some important meetings during his time in London. Additionally, he is expected to undergo a medical check-up while there.

According to sources, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will also travel to London in the first week of November. After a few days’ stay in London, both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam will tour different European countries.