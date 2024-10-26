TEXPO 24: deals worth over $910m successfully signed

KARACHI: The 5th edition of TEXPO 2024 concluded on Friday at the Karachi Expo Centre. TDAP, took great pride in hosting an esteemed gathering of international stakeholders during the TEXPO exhibition.

In addition to foreign buyers, TDAP extended its invitation to various trade promotion organisations, international chambers of commerce, and international associations, fostering an environment of global collaboration and partnership. Buyers from non-traditional markets also visited TEXPO diversifying the textile market base for Pakistani products.

The event proved to be an exceptional platform for forging business relationships, as evidenced by the successful deals finalized during the proceedings. TDAP is delighted to announced that deals worth over $910 million were successfully concluded, reflecting the confidence and trust foreign buyers have in Pakistan’s business potential. These agreements encompassed various sectors and are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of bilateral trade

TDAP, also hosted Texpo Talks on “Green Threads: Weaving Sustainability into Pakistan’s Textile and Leather Sectors,” featured speakers Omar Hameed (Economic Minister, Brussels) and Bianca Seidel (MD, Bianca Seidel Consultancy), with a panel discussion.

The second seminar, “From Waste to Worth: Circular Innovations in Pakistan,” included presentations by Boudewijn MoI (Director, M/s Bedding House) and Usman Khan (Investment, Trade & Climate Finance Advisor, REMIT).

The concluding talk was on “Smart Moves: Transforming SMEs into Green Powerhouses” featured Ms Yulia Bazhenova (Head of Projects at GIZ), Cem Altan President, International Apparel Federation, Tayyab Naveed Head of Department, Innovation, UMT and Aamir Chottani CEO Chottani Industries & Chairman PRGMEA (South zone).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024