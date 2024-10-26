Media housing schemes: CS vows to resolve issues facing KPC members

KARACHI: A delegation from the Karachi Press Club (KPC), led by President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, met with Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah.

The have a detailed discussion on the lease of land allotted to Karachi Press Club members, developmental projects, and other issues.

KPC President and Secretary briefed the CS on the problems faced by their members, including plot allotment and development schemes.

Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah assured the delegation of resolving the issues related to the allocated land for the Press Club and its development. He directed the relevant departments to take necessary actions in this regard. He emphasised that the Karachi Press Club is a historical institution, and the needs of its members will be addressed on a priority basis. The government will take all possible measures to bring positive changes in the lives of the Press Club members.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the President of Karachi Press Club, Saeed Sarbazi, thanked the government for the assurances given regarding the resolution of issues and expressed hope that, with the government’s support, positive changes will come in the lives of Press Club members.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, members of the Governing Body of KPC Shams Kerio and Muhammad Munsif, Director General of Information Muhammad Saleem Khan, Special Secretary Local Government, Director General KDA, MDA, and other relevant officials.

