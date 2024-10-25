AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Mitchell Santner’s heroics prime New Zealand for maiden series win in India

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 09:10pm
Photo: Reutrers
Photo: Reutrers

Mitchell Santner’s stellar seven-wicket haul on Friday put New Zealand in pole position to seal a first Test series victory in India and the spinner said varying his pace on a tricky pitch had proved crucial.

Santner’s previous best figures in Test cricket were 3-34 and the 32-year-old finished with 7-53 on day two of the second Test in Pune as New Zealand skittled India for 156 after making 259 in the first innings.

The Black Caps reached 198-5 for a lead of 301 and will look to hand India their first series defeat at home since 2012.

Santner’s haul included the prized wicket of Virat Kohli, the Indian maestro flummoxed by a full toss that dipped late and crashed into his stumps to spark the collapse.

“I think it was more of a shock getting Kohli out with a full toss. He doesn’t usually miss those. It was slightly slower through the air and I tried to change it up. But usually if you bowl those, they get hit for six,” Santner said.

New Zealand lead by 301 after Santner’s 7-53 in India Test

“There was a little bit there (for the spinners), which was nice, and the change of pace was key today.”

Santner said it was “satisfying” to be in a position to win a game in spin-friendly conditions that India have thrived on in the past.

“We’ve seen India squeeze a lot of teams for a long time. It was pleasing with the bat as well, trying to fire some shots and play some sweeps to take on the bowlers, because we know on the flip side as a bowler … it can upset your length,” he added.

“In the past we’ve come here and just tried to block it out and eventually one has got your name on it. We spoke about that, try to fire the first shot or have a little more intent and see what happens.

“The job’s not finished with the bat, but when the guys have shown that they can sweep, or use their feet and get down to the pitch we’ve been in better positions to score and defend.”

