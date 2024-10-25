AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa confident of chasing down World Test Championship final place

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 07:41pm

DHAKA: South Africa are confident they can chase down a spot in next year’s World Test Championship final, even if they must win four of their remaining five Tests in the current two-year cycle, coach Shukri Conrad said on Friday.

South Africa moved up to fourth in the 2023-25 WTC standings after beating Bangladesh by seven wickets on Thursday in the first Test in Dhaka and will qualify for the final at Lord’s next June if they win four Tests over the next months.

They start the second Test in Chittagong on Tuesday and then return home for two Test series against both Sri Lanka and Pakistan later this year.

“We’ve got to have a good chance. You’ve got to fancy your chances back home,” Conrad told a virtual press conference.

“We came to Bangladesh as underdogs, and we got a really good result and probably go into the next Test match having firmed slightly in the odds. But when we get back home, we start as favourites to beat two teams from the subcontinent in home conditions.

“We need to start playing like favourites as well. It’s probably easier playing as an underdog, but I think we’ve got a good little thing going here with this unit, but we’re certainly not going to get ahead of ourselves in any way,” he said.

South Africa’s youthful side has played infrequent Test cricket over the last 24 months but showed their potential by winning in the West Indies in August.

India and Australia, who contested the last WTC final last year, top the standings for next year’s final with Sri Lanka in third spot.

The top two teams in the standings, which will be finalised early next year, decide the one-off final.

England reeling at 24-3 after gritty Shakeel century

“Obviously you’ve got lofty goals that you set yourself and we all want to get into a final … or maybe I should change that we all want to win the World Test Championship.

“But we do know that hard graft is going to have to be done along the way,” added Conrad.

“We’re certainly not going to be building any sand castles, or have any pie in the sky, but you’ve got to allow yourself to dream as well, and then give yourself a chance of realising that dream.”

World Test Championship World Test Championship final south africa cricket Shukri Conrad

Comments

200 characters

South Africa confident of chasing down World Test Championship final place

KSE-100 closes shy of record 90,000 mark, continues winning streak amid strong buying

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Rupee gains against US dollar

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

OGDC’s profit down 16% in 1QFY25 amid lower sales

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East keeps market on edge

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

PM Shehbaz hails Punjab police for eliminating 10 ‘khawarij’ in Mianwali

China to offer Taliban tariff-free trade as it inches closer to isolated resource-rich regime

Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

Read more stories