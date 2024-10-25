Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

GAZA STRIP: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes hit two homes at dawn on Friday in Khan Yunis, the territory’s main southern city, killing at least 20 people including children.

Fourteen people were killed in a strike that hit the Al-Fara family home, and a separate raid killed another six, said agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

Bassal said the 14 included nine children under the age of 16. “The rocket fell next to us, and we were buried under the rubble. My children and sister were killed,” Umm al-Ameer al-Fara who survived the strike told AFP.

Lebanon says Israeli strike that killed media workers a ‘war crime’

Next to her, Ihsan al-Fara said there were only “women and children” in the house.

“My son Issa was killed, he was five years old… All my children were injured,” she added.

Relatives combed through their home destroyed following the strike, while others overlooked a large crater filled with household debris, including mattresses and shattered furniture.

AFP photographs showed relatives at the European hospital in Khan Yunis mourning the deaths of children, the bodies of several of them wrapped in white shrouds.

The Israeli military, in a statement giving an operational update, claimed “a number of terrorists were eliminated from the air and ground” in southern Gaza.

While Israeli forces continue its aggression across Gaza, recent weeks have seen an intensified air and ground assault in the territory’s north, where the military claims Hamas are regrouping.

Israel’s aggression has killed 42,847 people in Gaza since October 7, 2023, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry, data which the United Nations considers reliable.

World powers push aid, ceasefire for Lebanon amid ‘destructive storm’

Vast swathes of Gaza have been reduced to rubble amid Israel’s massive air and ground campaign against fighters based in the besieged Palestinian territory, displacing almost all of its civilian population of 2.4 million people at least once in the past year.