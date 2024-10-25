AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Beyonce v Joe Rogan: stars power up US election

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:37pm
HOUSTON: The US election takes a detour from the swing state circuit to reliably Republican Texas on Friday as Kamala Harris rallies with pop superstar Beyonce and Donald Trump sits down with the country’s biggest podcaster.

Texas is an unorthodox stop just days before November 5 Election Day, especially for Harris who is otherwise spending almost every hour available in the seven battleground states set to tip the overall vote.

But the Democratic team is gambling that its star-studded show – also featuring country legend Willie Nelson – will energize the campaign ahead of the final week and give Harris a huge stage to highlight Republican restrictions on abortion.

Beyonce’s backing for Harris comes on top of an endorsement from Taylor Swift and campaign appearances from artists including Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem and Usher.

The “Crazy in Love” singer will appear alongside Harris in Houston, while Trump will be in Austin, taping an interview with Joe Rogan, who hosts the United States’ most popular podcast.

The race is too close to call, according to polls. A New York Times/Siena College survey released Friday showed Trump and Harris tied at 48 percent each.

Harris is banking on the issue of abortion to help put her over the top.

November’s presidential election will be the first held after a 2022 Supreme Court ruling overturned nationwide protection of abortion.

And in her campaign, Harris has repeatedly linked Trump – who took credit for the abortion ruling after reshaping the court – to shocking stories of women who have been denied vital reproductive health care.

Republican-led Texas now prohibits all abortions except in rare cases.

Viral moments

Friday’s show will mark Beyonce’s first appearance with Harris, although the 32-time Grammy Award-winner has performed for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Harris got permission to use the singer’s “Freedom” as the anthem for her White House campaign.

Both election candidates have sought to broaden their support by sidestepping traditional media in favor of podcasts and YouTube shows consumed by uncommitted young voters who could make all the difference in a tight vote.

Kamala Harris says US ready for woman president

Trump will woo Rogan’s massive audience, seeking viral moments that tap into his everyman appeal similar to his recent photo-op at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” was the world’s most listened-to podcast on streaming giant Spotify in 2023, for the fourth year running. It has 17.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and the most popular episode has been viewed 61 million times.

The final night of the Republican National Convention – featuring Trump’s keynote speech – was televised by 14 networks and yet didn’t get close to half that figure, notching 25 million viewers.

Trump’s campaign said he would also deliver remarks to the press in Austin on border security and migrant crime before heading to a rally back in the swing states, in closely watched Michigan.

