AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Knife attacker wounds 4 in Russian hypermarket

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2024 05:37pm

MOSCOW: A man armed with a knife launched an attack in a hypermarket in Russia’s northwestern city of Saint Petersburg on Friday, injuring four people, investigators said.

While knife crime is common in Russia, such public attacks are rare.

The motive for the crime was unclear.

The Investigative Committee for Saint Petersburg said the unnamed man “attacked shoppers and stabbed them with a knife” in a branch of Okei hypermarket.

“Four victims with wounds of varying severity were hospitalised” and the “suspect was detained at the scene of the crime”“ investigators said.

Sydney knife attacker shot dead after killing 6

They have launched a probe into attempted murder.

Police spokeswoman Irina Volk said officers had disarmed the “aggressive” man.

A video released by police showed a man in a black jacket, presumed to be the suspect, lying on the floor with his head bandaged and a knife with drops of blood around it.

The Fontanka local news website reported a 44-year-old man had been arrested, saying police had described him as a “lowlife type”.

It posted security camera footage of a man running through aisles with a knife and a bottle and attacking a woman, as well as a video of a customer lying on the floor in the meat aisle.

A woman who said she witnessed the attack told the website “a weirdo… started throwing bottles of champagne and pulled a knife”, prompting customers to flee.

“He ran up to some woman in the middle of the store and stabbed her in the chest,” she said.

Russia crime Saint Petersburg Knife attacker Russian hypermarket Irina Volk

Comments

200 characters

Knife attacker wounds 4 in Russian hypermarket

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Rupee gains against US dollar

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

OGDC’s profit down 16% in 1QFY25 amid lower sales

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East keeps market on edge

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

PM Shehbaz hails Punjab police for eliminating 10 ‘khawarij’ in Mianwali

China to offer Taliban tariff-free trade as it inches closer to isolated resource-rich regime

Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

England reeling at 24-3 after gritty Shakeel century

Read more stories