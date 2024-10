NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was unmoved against the dollar on Friday, data from the London Stock Exchange Group showed.

The shilling traded at 128.50/129.50 to the dollar at 0644 GMT, LSEG data showed, the same as Thursday’s closing rate.

Kenyan shilling unmoved against dollar on month-end FX supply

Traders expect the East African currency to remain in the same range through the end of the month.