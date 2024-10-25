Three media staff killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike early on Friday morning killed at least three media staff staying at a guesthouse where several other reporters were staying, Lebanese media said.

They included a cameraman and engineer working for the pro-Iranian outlet Al-Mayadeen and one cameraman working for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar. Other reporters at the scene said the bungalow where members of those specific outlets were sleeping was directly targeted.