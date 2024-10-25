AGL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
AIRLINK 135.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.81%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.14%)
DFML 45.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 87.02 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.77%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.12%)
FFBL 63.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.76%)
FFL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.28%)
HUBC 107.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.93%)
KOSM 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.43 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.84%)
NBP 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.97%)
OGDC 180.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (2.27%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.07%)
PPL 140.98 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.61%)
PRL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
SEARL 66.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.54%)
TELE 7.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.05%)
TPLP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TREET 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TRG 49.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
UNITY 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 9,705 Increased By 119.2 (1.24%)
BR30 29,311 Increased By 520 (1.81%)
KSE100 90,100 Increased By 1154.1 (1.3%)
KSE30 28,464 Increased By 421 (1.5%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three media staff killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 10:32am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike early on Friday morning killed at least three media staff staying at a guesthouse where several other reporters were staying, Lebanese media said.

At least 17 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school in central Gaza, hospital says

They included a cameraman and engineer working for the pro-Iranian outlet Al-Mayadeen and one cameraman working for Hezbollah’s Al-Manar. Other reporters at the scene said the bungalow where members of those specific outlets were sleeping was directly targeted.

Lebanon Hezbollah MENA Israeli strikes Lebanon Israel border Israeli Lebanon media staff

Comments

200 characters

Three media staff killed in Israeli strike on south Lebanon

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

PSDP 2024-25: Ministries’ Rs2.9trn request pruned to Rs1.1trn

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East tensions keep market on edge

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

Read more stories