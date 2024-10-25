AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 136.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
DFML 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
DGKC 85.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 31.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.08%)
FFBL 63.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.27%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.13%)
HUBC 108.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.69%)
KOSM 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
MLCF 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
NBP 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.31%)
OGDC 179.00 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (1.7%)
PAEL 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 137.00 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (2.63%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SEARL 67.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.83%)
TELE 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.05%)
TPLP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TREET 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 49.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.03%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 9,686 Increased By 100 (1.04%)
BR30 29,057 Increased By 265.9 (0.92%)
KSE100 89,955 Increased By 1008.7 (1.13%)
KSE30 28,389 Increased By 346 (1.23%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

Two suicide bombers among 9 terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO

Nuzhat Nazar Published 25 Oct, 2024 07:27am

ISLAMABAD: The security forces on the night between October 23 and 24 killed nine “militants”, including two suicide bombers in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the operation, high-value target (HVT) and terrorist ring leader Said Muhammad alias “Qureshi Ustad” was also killed following an intense exchange of fire with the troops.

The statement further said that a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the terrorists “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians”.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ISPR terrorists killed IBO Bajaur suicide bombers

Comments

200 characters

Two suicide bombers among 9 terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories