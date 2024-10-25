Two suicide bombers among 9 terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO

ISLAMABAD: The security forces on the night between October 23 and 24 killed nine “militants”, including two suicide bombers in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the operation, high-value target (HVT) and terrorist ring leader Said Muhammad alias “Qureshi Ustad” was also killed following an intense exchange of fire with the troops.

The statement further said that a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the terrorists “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians”.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

