Resolution of Kashmir dispute: Speakers question UN credibility

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar, Thursday, while questioning United Nations (UN) credibility have highlighted the Indian government’s continued violations of UN Security Council resolutions on the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Speaking at seminar titled, “United Nations and the Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”, coinciding with UN Day organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), they reiterated the urgent need for the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

The event highlighted the complexity of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the challenges that the United Nations faces in advancing its purposes and principles as well as implementing its resolutions and ensuring justice for the oppressed people.

Highlighting the UN’s pivotal role in the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood commended its steadfast support of the solution prescribed in relevant Security Council resolutions: a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices to enable the Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

This solution had garnered support from the international community as well as Pakistan and India, but India later reneged on its solemn commitments. He underlined that the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination is consistent with Charter principles and UN resolutions.

Attempts to equate this just struggle with terrorism are a canard that must be rejected. He further underlined that the Charter principles are immutable and the Security Council resolutions have no statute of limitations. He urged the international community to fulfil its pledges to the Kashmiris and India to honour its own commitments.

He called for advancing the Kashmir cause through national consensus, a whole-of-the-nation approach, and deft and proactive diplomacy, particularly as Pakistan prepares for its UNSC membership for the term 2025-26. He added that the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora should play a pivotal role in raising global awareness and mobilisation through extensive parliamentary and media outreach.

“We must navigate this complex landscape with creativity and skill.” In the end, he emphasised the importance of ensuring that the sacrifices of Kashmiris and Pakistanis should not go in vain and that the endeavours should continue with perseverance until the Kashmiris’ rights are fully realised.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasised the importance of UN Day as a time for the international community to reaffirm commitment to the UN Charter and support for multilateralism.

He stated that as we commemorate this Day in 2024, the world is confronted with myriad of urgent challenges, including: ongoing wars and nearly 56 active military conflicts; proliferation of non-traditional security threats including climate change; global economic slowdown and reversals in realization of SDGs; democratic backsliding in various parts of the world; increasing use of force to settle disputes; and rampant misinformation and disinformation.

While he praised the UN’s humanitarian efforts, he noted that both multilateralism and the UN as an institution remain under assault due to certain member states’ actions. He called for the states and the UN to address issues relating to international peace and security on the basis of principles, rather than power.

In his address, the chief guest, Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, recalled the historical events that led to the ongoing tragedy of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, particularly since 1947 and the geopolitical dynamics during and after the Cold War influencing the treatment of the issue by major powers.

He emphasised that justice often favours the stronger party, pointing to India’s actions in August 2019 as a clear indication of its intent to dominate the dispute. India seeks a proxy chief minister in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to continue the introduction of measures to solidify its grip on the region, such as domicile rights for non-Kashmiris and the delimitation of constituencies. India has sought to take irreversible steps that require strategic countermeasures.

Ambassador Khan called for a united front to address these challenges, stressing the urgent need for advocacy and mobilisation to ensure that Kashmiris’ rights are recognised and upheld. He also underscored the importance of engaging civil society, pursuing proactive diplomacy, and ensuring a strong Pakistan.

Farzana Yaqoob criticised the sham elections recently held in IIOJK and highlighted how the Indian government manipulated delimitation process to elevate Hindu representatives in a Muslim-majority region. Yaqoob asserted that India cannot claim to be the world’s largest democracy and questioned the nature of investment in IIOJK.

She denounced India’s settler colonialism project and urged some of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states to reconsider their investments and partnerships with India.

Dr Marium Fatima underscored the legal dimensions of freedom struggle of Kashmiris against Indian occupation. Dr Fatima highlighted that the right to self-determination is universal, and firmly rooted in UN Security Council resolutions and condemned the equating of Kashmir’s freedom struggle with terrorism.

She warned that demographic changes threaten to erase indigenous Kashmiri identity and dilute self-determination efforts, urging for their preservation and inclusion.

Altaf Hussain Wani explored the implications of Hindutva ideology and demographic changes in the IIOJK. He pointed out that abrogation of articles Article 370 and 35A and domicile politics serve to advance Modi’s agenda while undermining Kashmiri freedom struggle.

Wani asserted that recent elections were orchestrated to tighten BJP’s grip on the region. Despite ongoing structural violence, he emphasized that the BJP has failed to achieve its objectives amid widespread resistance from Kashmiris.

Earlier, Dr Khurram Abbas, director India Study Centre stated that since 1948, the UNSC has passed 18 resolutions related to ‘India-Pakistan Question’ out of which several are related to Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said that India has consistently rejected to implement these resolutions and tried to impose its will on the Kashmiri people through coercive in-human tactics.

He opined that, recently, the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has gone through electoral process after a decade. However, the UNSC Resolutions of 91 of 1951 and 122 of 1957 clearly state that “holding elections in the disputed state is not equal to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

The seminar concluded with remarks from Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, chairman ISSI, who emphasised the urgent need for the UN to focus on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He highlighted that this long-standing unresolved issue on the UN agenda remains a critical concern for peace and stability in the region with nuclearised environment.

The event was attended by academics, practitioners, think-tank experts, students, and members of civil society and the media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024