Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

ECP reserves judgment on transfer of election rigging cases

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 08:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), on Thursday, reserved its judgment on petitions seeking the transfer of election rigging cases of Islamabad constituencies, NA-46 and NA-48 to some other election tribunal.

A four-member bench, headed by the Chief Election Commissioner, examined the petitions. It has yet to make a decision on the petitions requesting that the election rigging cases involving Islamabad constituencies be transferred to a different election tribunal.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates, Raja Khurram Nawaz (NA-48) and Anjum Aqeel Khan (NA-46) submitted these tribunal transfer petitions.

The judgment on Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry’s petition (NA-47) for election tribunal transfer has already been reserved.

The ECP will announce its verdict on these petitions at a later date.

Raja Khurram Nawaz’s lawyer contended that the law allows amendments.

During the hearing, the lawyer of PTI’s losing candidate from NA 48, Ali Bukhari argued that the amended application from the PML-N candidate Raja Khurram still lacks substantial grounds for amendment, and a new application should be submitted instead.

The lawyer also pointed out discrepancies in NA-48, polling stations, specifically at Shaheed Osama School, where 1,400 ballot papers were issued but 1,800 votes were cast.

