PTCL partners with Systems Ltd at GITEX 2024

Press Release Published 25 Oct, 2024 08:06am

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has forged a strategic partnership with Systems Limited, a leading global SI company, at GITEX 2024 Dubai to achieve technological enhancements through Systems Limited’s cutting-edge Operations and Maintenance of Business Support Systems (BSS) and Operational Support Systems (OSS).

The strategic collaboration aims to enhance and optimize PTCL and Ufone 4G’s IT systems and services, including the Customer Relationship Management System and allied stack, to ensure improvements in service delivery and increased customer experience.

PTCL, a leading telecom operator in Pakistan, has been at the forefront of delivering high-quality information and communication services to local and international customers. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, PTCL is continuously evolving its technology infrastructure to meet the growing demands of its diverse customer base.

This partnership with Systems Limited marks a significant step in PTCL’s ongoing efforts to enhance its CRM capabilities and provide superior service to its users. By harnessing its deep expertise and leveraging a strong understanding of the existing system functionalities, Systems Limited is poised to ensure a seamless integration that not only enhances performance but also optimizes user experiences, setting new benchmarks for service excellence.

Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “Modernizing our Business Support Systems and Operational Support Systems IT stack is a key component of our transformation Journey and it not only enables us to innovate and compete more effectively, but also to deliver exceptional value to our customers. Our partnership with Systems Limited is instrumental in designing, building, and deploying solutions that achieve business outcomes and enhance customer satisfaction.”

This partnership signifies a commitment to driving operational excellence and delivering superior results. PTCL and Ufone 4G customers can look forward to an enhanced experience, improved service delivery, and increased customer satisfaction.

ptcl gitex GITEX Global 2024 GITEX 2024 Systems Ltd

