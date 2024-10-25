AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-25

Zinc driven to 20-month high

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

LONDON: Zinc prices in London hit their highest in more than 20 months on Thursday as the key spread on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped to a massive premium, though rising LME stocks and flat demand in top metals consumer China helped to cap gains.

Three-month zinc on the LME rose 1.5% to $3,190 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading after hitting $3,284 for its highest since early February last year.

“Fundamentals are fairly soft or not so tight at the moment, with zinc demand in China being flat, so a lot of this action is driven by other factors,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

The premium on cash LME zinc over the benchmark three-month contract jumped to $58 a ton on Wednesday, its highest since September 2022. It was last at $37 on Thursday.

The growth in the premium, known as backwardation, is related to tightness in near-term supply with one party holding between 50% and 79% of available stocks in the LME-registered warehouses. There is also a long position holder with more than 40% of LME November futures’ open interest.

“There are moments when someone would get caught short,” said Smith. “As to those who have a long position, nobody knows when they are going to give it up. It is a bit of a poker game, really.” Meanwhile, zinc stocks in the LME-registered warehouses registered a net inflow of 7,000 tons on Wednesday, raising the total to 239,150 tons, LME daily data showed. LME aluminium was up 0.3% at $2,676.5 a ton in official activity after hitting its highest since May 31 at $2,715, supported by a tightening alumina market. Exports of alumina raw material bauxite from Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC) were suspended by Guinea, a major exporter, about two weeks ago.

LME copper rose 0.4% to $9,557 a ton, lead was up 0.5% at $2,073, tin jumped 1.5% to $31,370 and nickel was down 0.3% at $16,260.

ZINC Zinc price

Comments

200 characters

Zinc driven to 20-month high

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories