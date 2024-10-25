AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Print 2024-10-25

FBR to update ATL on daily basis

Published 25 Oct, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will now daily update Active Taxpayer’s List (ATL) against previous practice of updating on weekly basis.

The FBR on Thursday announced significant amendments in the Income Tax Rules, 2002, as notified via SRO 1638(I)/2024, dated 18th October 2024. These amendments, issued under section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, are aimed at improving the efficiency and responsiveness of the Active Taxpayer’s List (ATL) system.

Under the new amendments, the ATL will now be updated on daily basis, replacing the previous practice of weekly updates. This adjustment ensures that taxpayers who meet their filing obligations are reflected as active taxpayers promptly, enhancing real-time accuracy and facilitating compliance. Taxpayers, who submit their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the latest tax year (2024) by the due date, or within any extension granted, will be included in the ATL immediately.

Additionally, taxpayers who file their returns after the due or extended date may still be included in the ATL upon payment of the surcharge specified in section 182A of the Income Tax Ordinance. The previous system, whereby the ATL was shifted annually in March, has been revised. Now, a taxpayer’s inclusion in the ATL will occur immediately upon filing the ITR, streamlining the process and ensuring timely recognition of compliance.

These amendments represent a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency and transparency of FBR’s operations. By adopting a more dynamic and responsive approach to ATL updates, the FBR is committed to facilitating taxpayers and ensuring smoother processes for the benefit of all stakeholders.

