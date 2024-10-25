AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-25

Jan-Sep 2024: 22.59m mobile handsets manufactured locally

Tahir Amin Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The local manufacturing/assembling plants have manufactured/assembled 22.59 million mobile handsets during the first nine months (January-September) of the calendar year 2024 compared to 1.17 million imported commercially.

Official data revealed that the locally manufactured/assembled 2.15 million mobile handsets in September compared to 0.07 million imported commercially.

The locally manufactured/assembled 22.59 million mobile handsets included 8.73 million 2G and 13.86 million smartphones.

Besides, as per the PTA data, 64 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 36 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network.

The country imported mobile phones worth $246.472 million in the first quarter months (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2024-25, registering a negative growth of 18.93 percent when compared to $304.029 million during the same period of the last fiscal year 2023-24.

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24, compared to $570.071 million during the fiscal year 2022-23.

In rupee term, the country imported mobile handsets of worth Rs68.612 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year and registered negative growth of 22.86 percent when compared to Rs88.945 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports increased by 29.32 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in September 2024 and stood at $102.629 million compared to imports of $79.360 million in August 2024, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, mobile phone imports witnessed negative growth of 17.62 percent when compared to $124.576 million in September 2023.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $374.410 million during July-September 2024 and registered 6.17 percent negative growth compared to $399.048 million during July-September 2023.

Overall telecom imports increased by 28.92 percent on a MoM basis in September 2024 and stood at $153.144 million compared to imports of $118.787 million in August 2024. On a YoY basis, overall telecom imports witnessed negative growth of 3.53 percent when compared to $158.755 million in September 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

mobile handsets

Comments

200 characters

Jan-Sep 2024: 22.59m mobile handsets manufactured locally

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories