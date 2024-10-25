AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
World Print 2024-10-25

US confirms two human bird flu cases in Washington

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday confirmed two of the four presumptive positive bird flu cases among poultry farm workers in Washington state.

The agency also ruled out bird flu infections among healthcare workers who tended to a person who contracted the virus in Missouri, officials said in a press call.

All of the 31 confirmed US human cases of bird flu but the one in Missouri have been among farm workers who had contact with infected poultry or dairy cows. Officials have said the risk to the general public from bird flu remains low.

The CDC expects the number of confirmed cases in Washington to rise as it completes confirmatory testing of additional presumptive positives, said Principal Deputy Director Nirav Shah on the call.

Serological testing of healthcare workers who came in contact with the sick individual in Missouri showed they were not infected with bird flu, a CDC official said on the call.

The agency’s Missouri investigation ruled out person-to-person spread but some tests of a household contact of the sick individual suggested an infection, officials said.

