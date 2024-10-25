AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-25

Asian FX weaken on slower Fed cut hopes

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

BENGALURU: The Thai baht sank to a six-week low on Thursday, while most Asian currencies seesawed in a narrow range and regional equities edged lower as traders tempered bets of aggressive US rate cuts and considered the possibility of a second Trump presidency.

The baht dropped as much as 1% to 33.83 per US dollar, its lowest since Sept. 10, seemingly looking to catch up with the decline in its peers in the previous session as the currency resumed trading after a holiday.

The Singapore dollar and Philippine peso were last up 0.2% each, while the South Korean won ticked 0.1% higher.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, held close to a three-month high, getting a boost as investors no longer expect an outsized 50-basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve, a view that is reflected in rising Treasury yields.

The greenback is also getting a boost from the anticipation that Donald Trump will win a second term as US president, as his tax and tariff policies are considered inflationary, which would keep US rates high and hit trading partner currencies.

In Indonesia, the rupiah, which has slid more than 3% from its September peak, despite central bank intervention, is at the forefront of policymakers’ thinking.

The newly sworn-in cabinet, which includes the highly regarded Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, indicates a continuation of existing policies, helping boost investor confidence and supporting the currency, said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist with OCBC said.

The rupiah rose 0.2%, while equities in Jakarta slipped 0.4%.

In Malaysia, annual inflation came in at 1.8% in September, slightly below expectations.

Asian FX

Comments

200 characters

Asian FX weaken on slower Fed cut hopes

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories