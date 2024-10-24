AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
Renault posts forecast-beating 1.8% rise in Q3 sales

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 01:05pm
Photo: AFP

PARIS: French carmaker Renault reported an unexpected rise in quarterly revenues on Thursday, as strong demand for its pricier new models helped it offset lower total volumes.

Revenues came in at 10.7 billion euros ($11.55 billion), up 1.8% from a year earlier and beating an analysts’ consensus forecast of 10.35 billion euros provided by the company.

At constant exchange rates, group revenues were up 5%. Renault, one of the few European car manufacturers that has not revised its forecasts downwards in recent weeks amid a severe market slump, also confirmed it is aiming for a margin of at least 7.5% for 2024.

That compares to 7.9% in 2023.

Hyundai Motor’s Q3 operating profit falls 7%; misses analysts’ estimates

European car makers are struggling with rising costs and weak demand, as well as strong competition from Chinese electric vehicle rivals, which can produce cars more cheaply than Western companies.

Car sales in Europe slumped 18% in August and declined again in September, in the first consecutive monthly decline in two years, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) showed on Tuesday.

Renault said its global sales volumes fell 5.6% in the third quarter to 482,468 million vehicles, while European sales were down 5.3% to 328,111 vehicles.

But demand for its new cars helped it offset overall weaker volumes.

“Our Q3 revenue is starting to benefit from our unprecedented product offensive, with 10 new launches this year, representing 18% of our invoices over the quarter,” Renault said in a statement.

That compares with about 5% for new launches in the first half, CFO Thierry Pieton told journalists on a call.

Revenue in the quarter at its core automotive division came to 9.35 billion euros, above a consensus forecast of 9.06 billion euros.

It also reported a 21.6% rise in its financing unit revenues to 1.34 billion euros, helped by higher interest rates and an increase in average performing assets.

