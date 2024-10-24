AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.91%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.62%)
FCCL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.2%)
FFBL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (7.38%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
HUBC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.36%)
HUMNL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
OGDC 175.64 Increased By ▲ 6.65 (3.94%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 133.85 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.18%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.17%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.57%)
TOMCL 36.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.41%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,544 Increased By 197 (2.11%)
BR30 28,717 Increased By 604.7 (2.15%)
KSE100 88,771 Increased By 1576.1 (1.81%)
KSE30 27,969 Increased By 571.7 (2.09%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unilever beats third-quarter underlying sales estimate

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 12:57pm

LONDON: Unilever achieved slightly better than expected underlying quarterly sales after winning back more shoppers with product innovations and slower price increases, posting its biggest gain in sales volumes in three-and a-half-years.

The consumer goods giant said on Thursday it was keeping its full-year outlook for 3-5% underlying sales growth and an underlying operating margin of at least 18%.

The maker of Dove soap and Hellmann’s condiments reported a 4.5% rise in third-quarter underlying sales, beating analysts’ average forecast of a 4.2% increase, according to a company-provided consensus.

Underlying price growth for the quarter was 0.9% while underlying volume sales growth was 3.5%, the biggest increase since the first quarter of 2021 when Unilever reported a 4.7% rise in volumes.

Unilever exits Russia with sale of all assets to local company

Analysts had expected a 1% increase in prices and a 3.2% rise in volumes for the third quarter.

“We have delivered a fourth consecutive quarter of positive, improved volume growth, with each of our business groups driving higher volumes year-on-year,” CEO Hein Schumacher said in a statement.

unilever

Comments

200 characters

Unilever beats third-quarter underlying sales estimate

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Read more stories