MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained former deputy energy minister Anatoly Yanovksy in Moscow on suspicion of fraud related to the coal industry, Russia’s Kommersant business daily reported on Thursday.

Yanovsky, who served as deputy energy minister responsible for the coal sector from 2008-2021, could not be immediately reached for comment.

There was no immediate confirmation from the FSB.